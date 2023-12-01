Huntington National Bank Acquires 739 Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report) by 211.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,089 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AUB. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 179.9% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $145,000. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stephens began coverage on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Price Performance

Atlantic Union Bankshares stock opened at $30.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 1 year low of $23.32 and a 1 year high of $41.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.06.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $274.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.52 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 10.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. This is a boost from Atlantic Union Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

