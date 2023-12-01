Huntington National Bank Boosts Stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 124.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Bio-Techne by 305.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TECH opened at $62.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.31. The stock has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.22. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1 year low of $51.79 and a 1 year high of $89.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 4.63.

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $276.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.81 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 21.57%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Bio-Techne from $115.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet downgraded Bio-Techne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. William Blair assumed coverage on Bio-Techne in a report on Monday, August 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on Bio-Techne from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Bio-Techne from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.80.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

