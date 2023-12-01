Huntington National Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 13,200.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Primerica were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Primerica by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Primerica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $775,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Primerica by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Primerica in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Primerica by 350.7% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. 90.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PRI shares. StockNews.com upgraded Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Primerica from $198.00 to $197.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Primerica from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Primerica from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.20.

Primerica Trading Up 0.9 %

PRI stock opened at $209.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $201.86 and its 200 day moving average is $200.18. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.16. Primerica, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.00 and a 1-year high of $220.00.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $710.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.50 million. Primerica had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 28.00%. Primerica’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Primerica Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.20%.

Primerica announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 16th that permits the company to repurchase $425.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Primerica Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

See Also

