Huntington National Bank Decreases Stock Position in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Huntington National Bank lowered its stake in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 627 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Doximity were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Doximity by 94.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 5,852 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Doximity by 18.5% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 135,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,611,000 after purchasing an additional 21,158 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of Doximity by 10.5% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 124,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,245,000 after purchasing an additional 11,839 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Doximity in the second quarter worth about $16,636,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Doximity by 2.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,103,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,554,000 after purchasing an additional 59,478 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Doximity alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DOCS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim cut Doximity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Doximity from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Doximity from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Doximity from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Doximity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total transaction of $61,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,258 shares in the company, valued at $250,397.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock worth $104,055 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

Doximity Stock Performance

Shares of DOCS stock opened at $23.25 on Friday. Doximity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.71 and a 52-week high of $40.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 37.38, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.07.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. Doximity had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 27.47%. The business had revenue of $113.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.19 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Doximity

(Free Report)

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.