Huntington National Bank Grows Stock Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 1,076.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 506,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,181,000 after purchasing an additional 5,666 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Unum Group during the second quarter worth about $237,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Unum Group by 28.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 475,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,684,000 after buying an additional 106,656 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Unum Group by 10.8% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 465,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,206,000 after buying an additional 45,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Unum Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,903,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,928,000 after buying an additional 43,368 shares in the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE UNM opened at $43.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.54 and a 200-day moving average of $47.24. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $52.15.

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 10.07%. Unum Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

Unum Group declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 31st that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 26th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 23.59%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Unum Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Unum Group from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Unum Group from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Unum Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unum Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.50.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

