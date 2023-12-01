Huntington National Bank Has $29,000 Holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Huntington National Bank reduced its stake in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 692 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in National Grid were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in National Grid in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in National Grid by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in National Grid by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in National Grid by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in National Grid by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Grid alerts:

National Grid Trading Up 0.2 %

NGG opened at $66.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. National Grid plc has a twelve month low of $56.40 and a twelve month high of $74.48.

National Grid Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $1.1899 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NGG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Grid in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of National Grid in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,176.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on NGG

About National Grid

(Free Report)

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.