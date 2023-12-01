Huntington National Bank Has $31,000 Stock Holdings in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in PJT Partners were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PJT. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 3.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 4.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 1.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 3.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PJT opened at $90.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.21. PJT Partners Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.61 and a 52-week high of $90.26.

PJT Partners ( NYSE:PJT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.35. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $278.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.97 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PJT Partners Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is 31.65%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PJT. UBS Group began coverage on PJT Partners in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.67.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

