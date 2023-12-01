Huntington National Bank Has $36,000 Holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Huntington National Bank grew its stake in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) by 281.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 423 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in PVH were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of PVH in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PVH in the first quarter worth $40,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PVH by 39.8% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PVH in the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of PVH by 69.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 596 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Get PVH alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on PVH shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of PVH from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of PVH in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PVH from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of PVH from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.17.

PVH Trading Up 6.9 %

PVH stock opened at $97.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.63. PVH Corp. has a 52 week low of $62.77 and a 52 week high of $99.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.07.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The textile maker reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.16. PVH had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. PVH’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PVH Corp. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

PVH Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. PVH’s payout ratio is 1.77%.

PVH Company Profile

(Free Report)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, include branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.