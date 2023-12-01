Huntington National Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 204.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 554 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 918,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,223,000 after acquiring an additional 32,851 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 48.0% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 9.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 146,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,479,000 after acquiring an additional 12,146 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3,108.8% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 169,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,792,000 after buying an additional 163,770 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 30.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 28,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after buying an additional 6,710 shares during the period.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Larry Kraus sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $237,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,312. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OLLI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $63.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Trading Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $73.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.27 and a 200-day moving average of $70.75. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.72 and a 52 week high of $83.19.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $514.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.04 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 7.69%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Featured Stories

