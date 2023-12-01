Huntington National Bank Invests $28,000 in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB)

Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ESAB. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in ESAB in the second quarter valued at about $292,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ESAB by 6.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 781,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,995,000 after purchasing an additional 47,733 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in ESAB by 19.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 130,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,666,000 after purchasing an additional 21,447 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in ESAB by 6.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 589,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,217,000 after purchasing an additional 33,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in ESAB in the second quarter valued at about $3,025,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on ESAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on ESAB from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America upgraded ESAB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $61.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on ESAB in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

ESAB Price Performance

Shares of ESAB opened at $77.15 on Friday. ESAB Co. has a 52-week low of $44.87 and a 52-week high of $80.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.38.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.16. ESAB had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $681.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. ESAB’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ESAB Co. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

ESAB Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. ESAB’s payout ratio is 6.80%.

Insider Transactions at ESAB

In related news, insider Olivier Biebuyck sold 460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total value of $31,730.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,300.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Olivier Biebuyck sold 460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total value of $31,730.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,300.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rhonda L. Jordan sold 539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.39, for a total value of $39,018.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,624 shares of company stock valued at $192,852 over the last ninety days. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ESAB Company Profile

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding; and control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

Featured Articles

