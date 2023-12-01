Huntington National Bank Makes New Investment in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GMS. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in GMS in the first quarter valued at $402,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in GMS in the second quarter valued at $953,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in GMS by 68.3% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 32,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 13,395 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in GMS in the first quarter valued at $1,008,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in GMS in the second quarter valued at $1,650,000. 97.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on GMS. StockNews.com upgraded GMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on GMS from $76.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Loop Capital upped their price target on GMS from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Stephens upped their price target on GMS from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of GMS in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.88.

GMS Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of GMS opened at $67.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.80. GMS Inc. has a one year low of $46.50 and a one year high of $76.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.45.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. GMS had a return on equity of 30.62% and a net margin of 6.14%. GMS’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that GMS Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GMS Profile

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

