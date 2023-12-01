Huntington National Bank Sells 11,684 Shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

Huntington National Bank lessened its holdings in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Free Report) by 88.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,684 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in The Shyft Group were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in The Shyft Group by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 1,501.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 548.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 29.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 57.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

The Shyft Group Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:SHYF opened at $11.07 on Friday. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.39 and a twelve month high of $34.10. The company has a market cap of $379.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The Shyft Group Announces Dividend

The Shyft Group ( NASDAQ:SHYF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $201.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.70 million. Analysts anticipate that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHYF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of The Shyft Group from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. BTIG Research downgraded The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Insider Transactions at The Shyft Group

In other The Shyft Group news, CFO Jonathan C. Douyard bought 9,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.10 per share, for a total transaction of $100,566.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,506 shares in the company, valued at $904,716.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

