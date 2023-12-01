Huntington National Bank Sells 120 Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Huntington National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 3,302.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 493,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 478,571 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 68.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 621,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,299,000 after buying an additional 251,565 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 164.2% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 251,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,842,000 after buying an additional 156,029 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 37.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 333,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,479,000 after buying an additional 90,426 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,317,000. 99.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on GPI. StockNews.com upgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $134.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Daniel James Mchenry sold 2,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.96, for a total value of $598,544.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,128,300.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Group 1 Automotive Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE GPI opened at $281.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $263.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.07. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.87 and a 52-week high of $293.77.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $12.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.48 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 3.67%. Group 1 Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $12.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 45.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Group 1 Automotive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.95%.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

