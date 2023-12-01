Huntington National Bank Sells 511 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Huntington National Bank lowered its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 349 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 511 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in NetApp were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NTAP. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in NetApp in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in NetApp by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 464 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in NetApp by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 595 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. lifted its stake in NetApp by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 748 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NetApp in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on NTAP shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of NetApp from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna upgraded shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total transaction of $1,665,400.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 81,659 shares in the company, valued at $6,181,586.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total transaction of $1,665,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 81,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,181,586.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total transaction of $69,314.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,236.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,376 shares of company stock worth $5,217,468 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $91.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The company has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.30 and its 200 day moving average is $75.40. NetApp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.08 and a 12 month high of $91.60.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 94.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Research analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.11%.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

