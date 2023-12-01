Huntington National Bank Takes Position in DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO)

Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in DocGo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in DocGo by 226.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in DocGo by 320.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 4,718 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in DocGo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in DocGo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Ely D. Tendler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.29, for a total transaction of $52,900.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 23,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,135.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 26,193 shares of company stock worth $148,793 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DCGO shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of DocGo from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of DocGo in a report on Monday, September 18th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of DocGo from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of DocGo from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of DocGo in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.60.

DocGo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DCGO opened at $5.65 on Friday. DocGo Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.88 and a 12 month high of $10.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $587.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.78 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.71.

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). DocGo had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $186.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.64 million. Analysts expect that DocGo Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

About DocGo

DocGo Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

Further Reading

