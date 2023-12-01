Huntington National Bank Takes Position in ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG)

Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UYG. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Financials during the second quarter worth $52,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Financials during the second quarter worth $209,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Financials by 82.4% during the second quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 13,914 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Financials during the second quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Financials by 6.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period.

Shares of ProShares Ultra Financials stock opened at $50.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.35. ProShares Ultra Financials has a 12 month low of $37.89 and a 12 month high of $54.59.

ProShares Ultra Financials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index measures the performance of the financial services industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include regional banks; United States domiciled international banks; full line, life, and property and casualty insurance companies; companies that invest, directly or indirectly in real estate; diversified financial companies, such as credit card issuers, check cashing companies, mortgage lenders and investment advisers; securities brokers and dealers including investment banks, merchant banks and online brokers; and publicly traded stock exchanges.

