iHuman Inc. (NYSE:IH) Short Interest Update

iHuman Inc. (NYSE:IH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 153.3% from the October 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
iHuman Price Performance
Shares of IH stock opened at $2.95 on Friday. iHuman has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $4.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.95. The stock has a market cap of $156.76 million, a P/E ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.38.
iHuman (NYSE:IH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 21st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $33.23 million during the quarter. iHuman had a return on equity of 21.37% and a net margin of 16.76%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iHuman
About iHuman
iHuman Inc provides intellectual development products to individual users, kindergartens, and distributors in the People's Republic of China. The company offers interactive and self-directed learning apps, including iHuman Chinese, iHuman ABC, iHuman Pinyin, iHuman Magic Thinking, iHuman Books, iHuman Stories, iHuman Reading, iHumanpedia, iHuman Kids Workout, iHuman Coding, iHuman Fun Idioms, iHuman Little Artists, iHuman Writing, iHuman Fantastic Friends, and iHuman Readers; bekids Coding, bekids Coloring, bekids Science, bekids Reading, bekids Puzzle, bekids Academy, and Gogo Town; and Aha World, an open-ended interactive app that nurtures a desire for discovery.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iHuman
- Investing in the Best Airline Stocks
- Behind the tech boom: Big price leaders selectively laying off
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- These biotechs targeting multiple neurodegenerative diseases
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Does the bell-ringing ceremony at Nasdaq move the needle?
Receive News & Ratings for iHuman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHuman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.