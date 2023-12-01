ImmunoGen’s (IMGN) “Market Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at BMO Capital Markets

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $31.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 5.62% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ImmunoGen in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim downgraded ImmunoGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.26 target price (up from $28.00) on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on ImmunoGen in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMGN opened at $29.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.67 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ImmunoGen has a 12-month low of $3.61 and a 12-month high of $29.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.18.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $113.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.98 million. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 22.11% and a negative net margin of 25.56%. Analysts predict that ImmunoGen will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Stacy Ann Coen sold 78,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $1,255,479.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $593,304.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Stacy Ann Coen sold 78,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $1,255,479.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,966 shares in the company, valued at $593,304.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Theresa Wingrove sold 166,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total transaction of $2,642,591.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,554.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 868,027 shares of company stock worth $13,309,605 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 2.1% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 1.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 62,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 7.2% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 193,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing the antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for cancer patients. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and a cell-surface protein expressed in various epithelial tumors, including ovarian, endometrial, and non-small-cell lung cancers, as well as Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

