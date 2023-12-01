Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Shares Purchased by Sirios Capital Management L P

Sirios Capital Management L P grew its holdings in shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Free Report) by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,426 shares during the period. Sirios Capital Management L P owned approximately 0.06% of Inari Medical worth $2,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $526,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 9,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 5.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 556,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,372,000 after buying an additional 26,337 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 2.6% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,188,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,126,000 after buying an additional 30,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NARI traded up $1.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,189. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.01. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.81 and a 1-year high of $75.96.

Inari Medical ( NASDAQ:NARI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $126.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.92 million. Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 0.64%. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Inari Medical news, Director William Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.24, for a total value of $1,531,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 967,001 shares in the company, valued at $59,219,141.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Inari Medical news, Director William Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.24, for a total value of $1,531,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 967,001 shares in the company, valued at $59,219,141.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Tu sold 25,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.82, for a total transaction of $1,522,478.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 320,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,198,152.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,399 shares of company stock worth $9,561,843 over the last ninety days. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Inari Medical in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy systems for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases.

