Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Shares Sold by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lowered its stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $1,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Ingredion by 3,260.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Ingredion during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ingredion in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ingredion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. 84.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ingredion Price Performance
Ingredion stock opened at $102.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.81. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52 week low of $89.54 and a 52 week high of $113.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.
Analyst Ratings Changes
INGR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Ingredion in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Ingredion from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Ingredion from $125.00 to $117.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ingredion in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.50.
View Our Latest Report on INGR
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, SVP David Eric Seip acquired 3,000 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $98.50 per share, for a total transaction of $295,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,776,447.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Ingredion Company Profile
Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ingredion
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Does the bell-ringing ceremony at Nasdaq move the needle?
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Kroger shares are begging to be bought
- Trading Halts Explained
- Earnings propel Crowdstrike, cybersecurity sector, to new highs
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.