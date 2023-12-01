Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Shares Sold by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lowered its stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $1,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Ingredion by 3,260.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Ingredion during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ingredion in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ingredion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. 84.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingredion stock opened at $102.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.81. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52 week low of $89.54 and a 52 week high of $113.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.38. Ingredion had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INGR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Ingredion in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Ingredion from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Ingredion from $125.00 to $117.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ingredion in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.50.

In related news, SVP David Eric Seip acquired 3,000 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $98.50 per share, for a total transaction of $295,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,776,447.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

