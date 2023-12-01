InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,394,962 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 26,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in InMode were worth $89,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INMD. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of InMode by 969.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of InMode in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in InMode during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Quarry LP increased its position in InMode by 88.8% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,601 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in InMode by 71.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ INMD opened at $23.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.98. InMode Ltd. has a one year low of $18.57 and a one year high of $48.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 2.25.

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The healthcare company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. InMode had a net margin of 36.18% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The business had revenue of $123.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.00 million. Equities analysts predict that InMode Ltd. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of InMode from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of InMode from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (down from $55.00) on shares of InMode in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price (down previously from $52.00) on shares of InMode in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

