Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB) Stake Lessened by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB – Free Report) by 8.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 77,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,072 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February were worth $2,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PFEB. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 13.8% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,987,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,210,000 after purchasing an additional 241,729 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the first quarter valued at $20,148,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 12.7% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 658,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,273,000 after purchasing an additional 74,007 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 62.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 588,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,193,000 after purchasing an additional 226,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 4.3% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 406,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,520,000 after purchasing an additional 16,664 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - February alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Trading Down 0.0 %

PFEB stock opened at $31.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.72. The company has a market capitalization of $522.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.44.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (PFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - February Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - February and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.