Innovid (NYSE:CTV) PT Raised to $2.25

Innovid (NYSE:CTV – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $1.50 to $2.25 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 29.31% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Innovid from $1.40 to $1.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Get Innovid alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Innovid

Innovid Stock Performance

CTV opened at $1.74 on Friday. Innovid has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $3.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $244.57 million, a P/E ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 2.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.15.

Innovid (NYSE:CTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Innovid had a negative return on equity of 9.70% and a negative net margin of 24.96%. The business had revenue of $36.23 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Innovid will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Innovid news, CEO Zvika Netter bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.29 per share, for a total transaction of $64,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,060,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,238,345.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 68,750 shares of company stock worth $89,588. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTV. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovid by 398.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,223,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,445,000 after buying an additional 3,375,086 shares in the last quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Innovid by 353.6% in the 2nd quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,565,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779,658 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Innovid in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,098,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Innovid by 468.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,782,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlpInvest Partners B.V. purchased a new position in Innovid in the 1st quarter valued at $2,515,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Innovid Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Innovid Corp. operates an independent software platform that provides ad serving, measurement, and creative services. The company offers advertising services for the creation, delivery, and measurement of TV ads across connected TV, mobile TV, and desktop TV environments to advertisers, publishers, and media agencies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Innovid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.