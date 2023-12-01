Insider Buying: BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF) Major Shareholder Buys $14,437.80 in Stock

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 2,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.17 per share, with a total value of $14,437.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,104,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,983,796.31. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 11,860 shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.16 per share, with a total value of $73,057.60.

On Tuesday, November 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,702 shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.13 per share, with a total value of $10,433.26.

On Friday, November 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 9,174 shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.07 per share, with a total value of $55,686.18.

On Wednesday, November 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 200 shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.97 per share, with a total value of $1,194.00.

Shares of NYSE DMF opened at $6.29 on Friday. BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.37 and a 12 month high of $6.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.07.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 66.7% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,974,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,193,000 after purchasing an additional 789,742 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 1.7% in the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 574,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 9,360 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 95.5% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 537,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 262,642 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 503,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 122,219 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 0.5% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 448,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period.

About BNY Mellon Municipal Income

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations that are rated investment grade and have maturities of less than one year.

