Insider Buying: City Chic Collective Limited (ASX:CCX) Insider Acquires 250,000 Shares of Stock

City Chic Collective Limited (ASX:CCX – Get Free Report) insider Michael Kay purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.36 ($0.24) per share, for a total transaction of A$90,000.00 ($59,602.65).

The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.53.

City Chic Collective Limited operates as a retailer of plus-size women's apparel, footwear, and accessories in Australia, New Zealand, the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. It offers its products under the City Chic, Avenue, CCX, Hips & Curves, Fox & Royal, Evans, and Navabi brands.

