Insider Buying: Extendicare Inc (TSE:EXE.UN) Director Purchases 14,300 Shares of Stock

Extendicare Inc (TSE:EXE.UN – Get Free Report) Director Sandra Lynn Hanington purchased 14,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$6.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,385.00.

Extendicare Price Performance

Extendicare Inc has a 12 month low of C$6.18 and a 12 month high of C$10.90.

About Extendicare

Extendicare Inc (Extendicare) is a provider of post-acute and long-term senior care services. The Company offering post-acute, rehabilitative therapies and long-term care through its network of owned and operated senior care centers that include nursing centers in the United States and nursing centers in Canada.

