Insider Buying: Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) Insider Purchases 53,300 Shares of Stock

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) insider Scott A. Green bought 53,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.92 per share, for a total transaction of $49,036.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 830,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $763,655.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Orion Energy Systems Stock Down 2.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ OESX opened at $0.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.40. Orion Energy Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $2.45.
Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.23 million. Orion Energy Systems had a negative net margin of 50.18% and a negative return on equity of 55.88%. On average, equities analysts predict that Orion Energy Systems, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OESX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Orion Energy Systems in a research note on Saturday, November 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates through three segments: Orion Services Group, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.
