Insider Selling: Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Insider Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,167,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,371 shares in the company, valued at $962,834.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

CL opened at $78.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.03, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.03. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $67.62 and a twelve month high of $82.09.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 533.40%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Colgate-Palmolive

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 20th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,955,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,210,000 after acquiring an additional 497,852 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,785,000 after acquiring an additional 514,559 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 90,253.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,974,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,627,000 after purchasing an additional 15,956,771 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,470,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,971,000 after purchasing an additional 50,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 6.2% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,485,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,651,000 after purchasing an additional 493,252 shares during the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CL shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.07.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

