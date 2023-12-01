Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stake Increased by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 151.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 209,457 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 126,040 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Intel were worth $7,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Intel by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 179,319,417 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,858,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447,881 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 98,521.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 178,121,843 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,956,394,000 after buying an additional 177,941,231 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,895,947 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,831,569,000 after buying an additional 2,166,976 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Intel by 38.6% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 74,806,869 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,501,537,000 after acquiring an additional 20,836,219 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Intel by 2.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 71,950,264 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,405,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,139 shares during the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INTC. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Mizuho raised Intel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Intel from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.68.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $44.70 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.73 and a 12 month high of $45.34. The company has a market cap of $188.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.75, a P/E/G ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -125.00%.

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.