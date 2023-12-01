International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Upgraded at Argus

Argus upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $85.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on IFF. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.81.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Up 0.2 %

IFF stock opened at $75.35 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.25 and a 200-day moving average of $73.56. International Flavors & Fragrances has a fifty-two week low of $62.11 and a fifty-two week high of $118.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 418.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.14. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,800.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Flavors & Fragrances

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Winder Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter worth $1,728,544,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,772,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $814,890,000 after buying an additional 2,890,737 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,374,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,240,654,000 after buying an additional 2,835,689 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter worth $95,612,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,789.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,323,548 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $87,314,000 after buying an additional 1,253,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

Featured Stories

