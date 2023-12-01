International Media Acquisition (NASDAQ:IMAQU) Stock Price Down 9.8%

International Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IMAQU – Get Free Report) shares dropped 9.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.18 and last traded at $10.18. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.28.

International Media Acquisition Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.89.

Institutional Trading of International Media Acquisition

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in International Media Acquisition stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IMAQU – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Media Acquisition were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About International Media Acquisition

International Media Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media and entertainment sector. International Media Acquisition Corp.

