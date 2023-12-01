Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Position Reduced by Sirios Capital Management L P

Sirios Capital Management L P trimmed its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 64.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,705 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 12,210 shares during the quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,648 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 504,309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $242,492,000 after buying an additional 48,196 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,227 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,691 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,825,000 after buying an additional 3,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,448,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of INTU traded down $3.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $567.94. The stock had a trading volume of 307,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,566,979. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $370.62 and a fifty-two week high of $599.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $526.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $496.87. The firm has a market cap of $158.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.49. Intuit had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $575.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $530.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $582.78.

Get Our Latest Research Report on INTU

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.64, for a total transaction of $661,659.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,572 shares in the company, valued at $862,462.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 7,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.30, for a total value of $3,988,334.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,472.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.64, for a total transaction of $661,659.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $862,462.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,031 shares of company stock worth $12,508,976. 3.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Intuit

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.