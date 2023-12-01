Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,200 shares, a growth of 26.4% from the October 31st total of 68,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 177,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 47,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 610.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 8,126 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 33.6% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSJO opened at $22.56 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.83 and a one year high of $22.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.48.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.1104 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.