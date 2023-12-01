Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMW) Short Interest Down 53.5% in November

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, a drop of 53.5% from the October 31st total of 57,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSMW opened at $25.26 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.46 and a 12-month high of $25.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.79.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.0544 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF by 21.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 86,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 15,078 shares during the last quarter. Envision Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $2,760,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF by 110.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 52,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 27,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $355,000.

The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2032. BSMW was launched on Mar 1, 2023 and is managed by Invesco.

