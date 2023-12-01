Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMW) Short Interest Down 53.5% in November

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, a drop of 53.5% from the October 31st total of 57,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BSMW opened at $25.26 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.46 and a 12-month high of $25.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.79.
Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.0544 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%.
The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2032. BSMW was launched on Mar 1, 2023 and is managed by Invesco.
