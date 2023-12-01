Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Shares Sold by Natixis

Natixis lowered its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $3,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQM. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 395.6% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 578.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000.

Shares of QQQM stock opened at $159.95 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $106.88 and a 1 year high of $162.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $151.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.2448 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

