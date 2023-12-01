IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Shares Bought by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) by 105.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IPGP. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 725.0% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. 59.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Eric Meurice sold 785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total value of $80,132.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,603,268.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Eric Meurice sold 785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total value of $80,132.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,603,268.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.88, for a total transaction of $840,510.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,279,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,594,606.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,070 shares of company stock worth $4,904,845 in the last quarter. 37.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IPG Photonics Price Performance

Shares of IPGP stock opened at $95.76 on Friday. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12 month low of $83.00 and a 12 month high of $141.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.80.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $301.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on IPGP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Monday, August 14th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $107.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $152.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.33.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Featured Articles

