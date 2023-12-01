IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 107,175 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 597 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $24,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IQV. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in IQVIA in the 1st quarter worth about $1,989,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in IQVIA by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 319 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. HSBC initiated coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded IQVIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $248.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Constantinos Panagos sold 27,317 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.67, for a total transaction of $5,700,238.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,973,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Stock Up 0.1 %

IQV opened at $214.08 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.42 and a twelve month high of $241.86. The firm has a market cap of $39.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.98, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 7.51%. Equities research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.