iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Increased by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 3.5% of Glenview Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $126,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,974,000 after buying an additional 4,405 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 895,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,141,000 after buying an additional 42,292 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 247.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.1% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,493,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $458.40. 1,009,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,181,226. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $436.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $439.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $376.49 and a 12-month high of $461.88.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

