iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Shares Purchased by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 67.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,544 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. owned 0.13% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 37,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 33,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 5,374 shares in the last quarter. Viawealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Capital Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 347.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 128,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 99,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $667,000.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FALN traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.78. The company had a trading volume of 86,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,792. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.05. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.12 and a 12-month high of $25.89.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were issued a $0.113 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

