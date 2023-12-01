iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) is Glenview Trust Co’s 7th Largest Position

Glenview Trust Co trimmed its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,711,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,991 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Glenview Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Glenview Trust Co owned about 1.22% of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $86,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crew Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $321,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $6,587,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,537 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 816,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,510,000 after acquiring an additional 7,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $103,000.

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,272,923 shares. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.71. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.247 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

