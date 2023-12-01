iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 1,958,118 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 412% from the previous session’s volume of 382,110 shares.The stock last traded at $23.69 and had previously closed at $23.63.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.42.

Institutional Trading of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 41.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,625,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,548,000 after buying an additional 477,623 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 805,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,906,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 749,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,788,000 after purchasing an additional 90,248 shares in the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 609,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,301,000 after purchasing an additional 22,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 356,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,363,000 after purchasing an additional 9,116 shares during the period.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (IBDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2025 and Jan 1, 2027. IBDR was launched on Sep 13, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

