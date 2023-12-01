iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Acquired by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $10,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 135,206.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,238,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,892,078,000 after acquiring an additional 42,207,421 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 432.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,929,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,876,000 after purchasing an additional 22,684,182 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 14.1% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,897,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,693,000 after purchasing an additional 358,094 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,211,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,939,000 after purchasing an additional 36,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,196,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,427,000 after purchasing an additional 301,825 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWB stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $250.90. 144,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 779,707. The company has a market cap of $31.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $238.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.57. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $206.23 and a 1 year high of $252.93.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

