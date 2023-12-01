iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Bought by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,041 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $23,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 200.0% during the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $225.84 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $203.42 and a fifty-two week high of $255.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $217.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.20. The stock has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

