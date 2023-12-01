iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 199,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,998 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $19,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWP. MAS Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $505,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 77,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,779,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

IWP opened at $97.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.97 and a fifty-two week high of $100.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.63.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.