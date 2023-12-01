iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Shares Purchased by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 21.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,911 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 699 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period.

Shares of IWY opened at $168.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.85. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $117.31 and a twelve month high of $170.67.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

