iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Sold by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 702 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJS. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 341.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $91.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $81.81 and a 52-week high of $106.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.04.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.