J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) Now Covered by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of J.Jill (NYSE:JILL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on J.Jill in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

J.Jill Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JILL opened at $29.46 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.06. J.Jill has a one year low of $18.85 and a one year high of $32.26.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.30. J.Jill had a return on equity of 835.50% and a net margin of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $155.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that J.Jill will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at J.Jill

In other J.Jill news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc sold 27,743 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $819,805.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,105,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,663,299.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On J.Jill

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fund 1 Investments LLC grew its stake in J.Jill by 67.9% in the first quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 883,372 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,003,000 after purchasing an additional 357,327 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in J.Jill by 4.6% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 394,918 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,463,000 after purchasing an additional 17,265 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in J.Jill by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 344,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,550,000 after purchasing an additional 63,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in J.Jill by 182.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 250,849 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,376,000 after purchasing an additional 162,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in J.Jill by 24.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 211,590 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 41,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.63% of the company’s stock.

About J.Jill

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. It offers casual wear, athletic wear, and loungewear; footwear; and accessories, including scarves and jewelry. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs.

Featured Stories

