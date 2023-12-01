Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:JRE) Shares Up 0.2%

Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:JRE – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.25 and last traded at $21.25. 14 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.20.

Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 million, a PE ratio of 31.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF by 13.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,606,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF by 666.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter.

Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF (JRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of real-estate and real estate-related companies in the United States. JRE was launched on Jun 22, 2021 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

