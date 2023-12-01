Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:JRE) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:JRE – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.25 and last traded at $21.25. 14 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.20.

Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 million, a P/E ratio of 31.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF by 666.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Resource Group purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth $2,606,000.

Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF (JRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of real-estate and real estate-related companies in the United States. JRE was launched on Jun 22, 2021 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

