Jesse K. Bray Sells 25,000 Shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Stock

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total transaction of $1,515,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 441,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,736,511.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Mr. Cooper Group Stock Performance
NASDAQ COOP opened at $60.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.63. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a one year low of $37.54 and a one year high of $61.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.54.
Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $1.06. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 26.88% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $574.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.03 million. Equities analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
COOP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.83.
About Mr. Cooper Group
Mr. Cooper Group Inc engages in non-banking services for mortgage loans the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.
