Jesse K. Bray Sells 25,000 Shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Stock

Posted by on Dec 1st, 2023

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOPGet Free Report) CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total transaction of $1,515,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 441,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,736,511.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mr. Cooper Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ COOP opened at $60.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.63. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a one year low of $37.54 and a one year high of $61.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.54.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOPGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $1.06. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 26.88% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $574.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.03 million. Equities analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,145,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,612,000 after acquiring an additional 450,346 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 25.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,125,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,582 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,726,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,048,000 after acquiring an additional 13,203 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 49.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,033,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,895,000 after acquiring an additional 676,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 13.1% in the second quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,965,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,516,000 after acquiring an additional 227,135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COOP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.83.

Get Our Latest Research Report on COOP

About Mr. Cooper Group

(Get Free Report)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc engages in non-banking services for mortgage loans the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP)

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.