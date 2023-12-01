Jesse K. Bray Sells 25,000 Shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Stock

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total transaction of $1,515,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 441,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,736,511.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mr. Cooper Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ COOP opened at $60.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.63. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a one year low of $37.54 and a one year high of $61.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.54.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $1.06. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 26.88% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $574.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.03 million. Equities analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,145,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,612,000 after acquiring an additional 450,346 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 25.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,125,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,582 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,726,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,048,000 after acquiring an additional 13,203 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 49.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,033,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,895,000 after acquiring an additional 676,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 13.1% in the second quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,965,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,516,000 after acquiring an additional 227,135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

COOP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.83.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc engages in non-banking services for mortgage loans the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

See Also

